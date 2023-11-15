The Washington Wizards look to pick up their third win of the 2023-24 regular season as they host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Washington (2-8) fell to Toronto on Monday, 111-107, while Dallas (8-3) was blown out on Tuesday by New Orleans, 131-110. The Wizards have won the last four meetings including most recently a 127-126 thriller last January. Washington is 5-5 against the spread, while Dallas is 6-5 ATS in 2023.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Dallas is a 6-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Wizards odds according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 245.5 points.

Wizards vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -6

Wizards vs. Mavericks over/under: 245.5 points

Wizards vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -237, Wizards +189

Why the Mavericks can cover

Despite a rough performance on Tuesday night, star guard Luka Doncic remains second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 31.1 points per game. His 16-point, two-rebound, two-assist performance in 26 minutes against New Orleans marked season lows for one of the league's best players. Incredibly, Doncic has scored 29 or more points in eight of the team's 11 games, and with adequate rest last night, he should be in for a big performance against Washington.

Doncic's backcourt mate Kyrie Irving has also been key in Dallas' hot start. Despite scoring only 17 points on Tuesday night, Irving is averaging 22.3 PPG and dishes out 6.7 assists with 4.1 rebounds nightly. Against a Washington team allowing 122.5 points per game, Dallas should have no problems scoring at will tonight.

Why the Wizards can cover

Forward Kyle Kuzma has become the team's leading scorer after Bradley Beal was traded to Phoenix this offseason. Kuzma is averaging 24.1 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. He leads an inexperienced group including guard Jordan Poole, who is second on the team with 16.2 PPG.

A bright spot of late for one of the NBA's worst teams has been rookie first round pick Bilal Coulibaly. Coulibaly has played 30 or more minutes in three of his last four games and has scored 10 or more points in three of those four contests. The No. 7 pick overall has a dynamic but raw game which should only improve as the season goes along. For Washington to keep it close with the Mavericks tonight, Kuzma, Poole, and Coulibaly will have to likely lead the way.

