The Dallas Mavericks are waiving point guard Kemba Walker after only nine games, the team announced Friday. Walker's salary would have become guaranteed on Saturday. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the move was motivated by a desire to find minutes for some of the team's younger guards. Two-way player McKinley Wright IV has played well in limited minutes, and the team wants to find playing time for rookie guard Jaden Hardy, who has only appeared in 12 games but has scored in double figures in three of them.

Walker's Dallas tenure was, for the most part, uneventful. He appeared in only nine games as a Maverick and struggled for the most part. The lone exception came in a Dec. 17 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in which Walker, who was playing without star teammate Luka Doncic, scored 32 points to nearly lead Dallas to an upset victory. They came just one point short.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

That game may be Walker's path to another team, but after unsuccessful stints in Dallas and New York, it's going to be harder and harder for him to find a spot on a roster. His small stature and defensive limitations have made him a difficult fit in the past, and as age and injuries become a more pressing concern, it just isn't clear how much basketball Walker has left in him.

But Walker is a former All-Star, and perhaps more importantly, a highly respected veteran that would be a great fit in a younger locker room. He may not have many 32-point games left in his career, but if nothing else, he could likely still find a place in the league on a younger team hoping he can help guide their newcomers. Otherwise, his time in the NBA might be coming to an end.