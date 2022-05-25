The start to the second half of Tuesday's Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks was delayed several minutes due to a leak in the roof of American Airlines Center.

The Dallas area received significant rainfall ahead of the game, even prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Apparently the precipitation was too much for the roof of the arena, which opened in 2001, and water began to pool near the corner of the court next to the Warriors' bench.

Staffers laid down towels in an attempt to dry the floor, but play could not be restarted until a crew was able t stop the leaking from hitting the court.

It's not the first time this season this has been an issue. In March, the tipoff of a Mavericks home games against the Timberwolves was delayed 15 minutes due to a leak that dropped water several rows behind Minnesota's bench.

The Mavericks also poured it on from the floor, hitting 20 3-pointers in a 119-109 win.