Dallas only had a 1.8% chance to win the 2025 NBA Draft lottery, but on Monday the Mavericks learned they would have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in franchise history. And just like that, general manager Nico Harrison gets a chance to start anew with a disgruntled fanbase after trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers as the Mavs are set to draft Duke standout Cooper Flagg.

It was a surprising turn of events because the Mavs were slotted 11th in the NBA Draft lottery order. They moved up 10 spots, which according to CBS Sports Research is the biggest jump by any team in lottery history. The 1.8% is the 4th-longest odds by winner since lottery began in 1985. Here is the full 2025 NBA Draft order.

How exactly Dallas got into this position is a separate story altogether.

Miami would have had the 11th slot had the Heat not made the playoffs, but now their lone pick will be the No. 20 selection they acquired from the Golden State after trading Jimmy Butler. It's a painful realization for the Heat, but think about poor Chicago.

The Bulls finished their season tied with the Mavs with a 39-43 record, which led to a coin flip being used to decide the 11th and 12th slots. A different coin toss outcome, could have sent the No. 1 draft pick to Chicago and altered a once-proud franchise that has been in purgatory

Other unfortunate franchises were the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, who had the worst records this season but did not snare top-three picks.

"I am so happy for Mavericks fans," Dallas CEO Rick Welts said, per ESPN. "I only got to Dallas January 1st this year. February 1st, we broke the internet [with the Doncic trade]. I am just amazed at the depth of emotion and connection that the fan base has with this team. And what happened today, I can't imagine a better day for Mavs fans. It's going to really be something special. I can't wait to get back to Dallas."