Dallas Mavericks fans -- and most of the NBA world -- are still reeling from the trade deadline deal that sent franchise centerpiece Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. It was without a doubt the most shocking trade in NBA history, and could also be considered the worst deal too, given the small return Dallas got back for a guy who took them to the NBA Finals seven months ago and finished third in MVP voting last season.

That's no knock on Davis. He's one of the best active players in the league, and one of the greatest in NBA history. But very seldom do we see a 25-year-old superstar traded in the middle of the night, mid-season and completely unexpectedly. There's just no precedent for it. As a result, the reaction -- or rather backlash -- has been incredibly loud, as Mavericks fans have felt betrayed, heartbroken and confused in the wake of this deal.

But Davis is now a member of the Mavericks, and is expected to make his debut with his new team Saturday afternoon against the Houston Rockets. He was officially introduced in a press conference on Friday, where he was asked about coming into this circumstance that not might feel as celebratory as it was when he was traded to the Lakers from the Pelicans in 2019.

"I understand it, and obviously it's a business and I get who Luka was to this franchise, to this city. I'm never gonna downplay that," Davis said. "Just how I know what I meant to the city of L.A., so I'm not surprised by the fans' reaction and the city's reaction. But it's my job to come in, play basketball and do what I'm supposed to do, and give the fans hope and reassurance on why [Mavericks general manager] Nico [Harrison] brought me here."

When the trade was initially reported, Harrison emphasized that "defense wins championships" and described Davis as someone who fits the "culture" the Mavericks are trying to build. Doncic's conditioning has been a reported reason as to why the Mavericks dealt the superstar, as well as his less than stellar defense. Those factors clearly outweighed the offensive genius that Doncic has built a reputation on in his seven years in the league.

As a result, Dallas fans are upset, and as the Mavericks prepare to take on the Rockets on Saturday, planned protests outside of the American Airlines Center, as well as loud boos inside the arena during the game, are expected.

"I don't know how tomorrow's [game] is going to be as far as the reaction, but I can't control that," Davis said. "What I can control is go out and win basketball games and help the team do whatever I can. But at the end of the day, I'm gonna give the city, give them life back. Obviously it was a tough transition, it was a shock to all, but my job is to come in and play basketball and win basketball games."

Davis said he's in a "great place" mentally after the initial shock of the deal wore off, and as tough of a pill as it is to swallow for Dallas fans, this is a team that has the pieces and potential to win a bunch of games down the stretch of the season. Harrison said he feels as though this move helps them win a championship right now -- and that remains to be seen given the amount of talent they just gave up in Doncic -- but Davis isn't some recreation league player. He's arguably the best two-way big man in the league.

The circumstances around Davis' arrival in Dallas aren't ideal by any means, and Mavericks fans have the right to feel angry, upset and heartbroken about losing Doncic, but Davis didn't ask for any of this either. Most, if not all, of the ire will be directed towards the front office, primarily Harrison who put this deal in motion.

We'll have to see the reception Davis gets in Dallas on Saturday, and if the fans will be as open to this new era of the team that the front office clearly thinks is better positioned to win a championship than a team led by Doncic.