Mavs' Harrison Barnes tweaks hamstring in practice; Rick Carlisle expects him to be sidelined 'for a while'
Dallas' coach didn't offer an estimated timetable on Barnes' return, but he may sit out the entire preseason
After finally signing DeAndre Jordan in free agency, and swinging a big draft night trade that netted them Luka Doncic, the Mavericks have hopes of making a big improvement this season. While making the playoffs is probably too high of a goal, it certainly seems fair to expect they'll win more than the 24 games they managed last season -- their lowest win total since way back in 1999.
Unfortunately, their training camp has gotten off to a rough start, and it may impact their beginning to the regular season as well. According to Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, Harrison Barnes suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Thursday, and is likely to miss the entire preseason. He'll be out "for a while," Carlisle said, though no timetable was offered.
It remains to be seen just how serious Barnes' injury is, but this is not great news for the Mavs. Hamstrings are notoriously tricky, and a bad strain can linger for an entire season depending on how bad the initial injury was. At the very least, this will throw off their preparations for the season, something that is always tough, but especially when trying to integrate two new important players like Jordan and Doncic.
Plus, while it's easy to make jokes about Barnes' massive contract, he was still the team's leading scorer and rebounding last season, as well as a solid 3-point shooter. He put up 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and a 35.7 percent mark from downtown. Hopefully, Barnes' injury will turn out not to be that serious, and he'll be able to return sooner rather than later.
