Mavs owner Mark Cuban says LaVar Ball and Donald Trump are 'so much alike'

LaVar Ball vs. Donald Trump is the hottest feud in the streets (for now) but, as it turns out, some people believe the two men are more alike than you'd think.

That's the line of thinking from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who weighed in on the ongoing war of words between the world's most notorious loudmouth Basketball Dad and the President of the United States while speaking to TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

"On the real, they are so much alike," Cuban said. "Because Donald will say what he needs to for PR and to be talked about, and so does LaVar. Donald doesn't apologize for anything, neither does LaVar. LaVar knows if he apologizes, there's nothing else to talk about. If LaVar doesn't apologize, he'll be in the news all day every day and the president will end up having to talk about him. What's better for Big Baller Brand?"

Cuban's comparison comes on the heels of Ball's bizarre, 20-plus minute appearance on CNN Monday night. During the interview, Ball addressed his refusal to thank the POTUS for helping to release his son, UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball, from shoplifting charges in China earlier this month.

The Bruins freshman and two other teammates stole items from multiple stores near their team hotel in Hangzhou, and could have faced harsh punishment -- possibly up to 10 years in jail -- at the hands of Chinese government. However, Trump claims to have spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping in order to help expedite the release of the young basketball players, who returned to the United States last week.

Those players thanked Trump for his involvement in getting them released, but the president became irked that he did not also receive a 'thank you' from LaVar Ball in the wake of the international drama.

While the elder Ball remained firm in his resistance to thanking Trump on Monday night, he did downplay the feud and denied that he was trying to push the president's buttons. Ultimately, Ball let it be known he thinks the president should spend his time worrying about other things.

As for Cuban's comments, it's hard to argue with the Mavs owner's stance. If nothing else, both of the men are supremely talented when it comes to orchestrating pointed rhetoric and media frenzies, for better or for worse.