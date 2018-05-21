Maya Moore recreates iconic Michael Jordan 'wings' pose on new billboard and it's stunning

Since signing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand in 2011, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has more than lived up to the billing. She has won four of the six WNBA Finals that the Lynx have appeared in, made the All-WNBA First Team in each of the last five years, and she won the WNBA MVP in 2014.

Now another season is rolling around. The Lynx are trying to defend their title, and Jordan Brand is fueling some conversation around exactly where Moore falls in basketball lore. Suffice it to say: It's not being subtle in its messaging.

Yes, that's Moore recreating the famous Michael Jordan "wings" pose. The poster that decorated every basketball fan's dorm room at some point has gotten an update. This billboard popped up in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday before the Lynx's season opener against the Los Angeles Sparks, and it's telling basketball fans that if you aren't paying attention to Moore already, then it's time to start.

Moore, a former No. 1 overall pick from UConn, is only 28 years old. And fans are absolutely loving the respect.

Love this, the NEW QUEEN of all basketball!! — Thomas Holtz (@HolltzThomas) May 21, 2018

This is Awesome. — Hasan A. Ahad (@HighLevelHoop) May 21, 2018

I 💙 this so much!!! — kelly moses (@kellymoses2) May 20, 2018

And this isn't some kind of gimmick. Even the official Jumpman23 Twitter account is all-in on the Moore comparisons.

Nike also released a commercial in tribute to Moore's journey, which ends with an iconic re-purposed William Blake quote: "No bird soars too high, if she soars with her own wings."

No bird soars too high,

If she soars with her own wings. pic.twitter.com/OVLkKlkoVi — Jordan (@Jumpman23) May 20, 2018

The more Moore wins, the more comparisons she'll draw. At this point, at least a few very important people seem to think the comparison is well-earned.

The Lynx lost their opener to the 2017 runner-up Sparks on Sunday 77-76, but this advertising campaign will turn some heads toward Moore and the incredible success she's had so far in the WNBA.