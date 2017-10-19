Melo, Thunder host Knicks in NBA season opener: How to watch, odds, TV, stream

The Oklahoma City Thunder looked around in the offseason, saw the teams that were being built and decided big changes were the way to go. They ended up adding Paul George and Carmelo Anthony via trade to Russell Westbrook's squad. On Thursday, the Thunder will try to bury the Knicks -- rather than beat them -- on behalf of Melo, who will take on his former team in both teams' season opener.

For the Knicks, things are looking pretty down, but they'll try to get the season off on the right foot. Kristaps Porzingis will try to lead the Knicks to success, while Michael Beasley will continue his tour of eccentricity in the city that never sleeps. Playing the Thunder well would be a huge confidence booster for the young team, particularly Porzingis, but the aspirations that the Knicks have are more down the road than anything.

How to watch Knicks vs. Thunder

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: TNT(check local listings)

Live stream: Watch TNT (requires cable login)

SportsLine odds: OKC (-12.5)

The Thunder demand a lot of attention from this game. How George and Anthony sync up with Westbrook will determine the flow of the game, and if they struggle, it will be apparent. George and Anthony were both dealt to OKC amid turmoil on their former teams, so all eyes will be on the Thunder and how their big three mesh in their first real game together. However, both players are so immensely talented, and sharing the court with Westbrook should help take a lot of pressure off the reigning MVP. They'll have to in the deep Western Conference, and it all starts in the first game onward.