Melo trade winners and losers: Thunder, Carmelo make out well; what about Knicks?

The Melodrama 3.0 is over, finally. Carmelo Anthony is on his way to OKC in exchange for center Enes Kanter, and Doug McDermott and a second-round pick. It's a monster move that nets OKC a third star, and kickstarts a new era in New York.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the Carmelo Anthony trade to Oklahoma City.

WINNERS

Oklahoma City Thunder

They nabbed a third star without giving up a first-round draft pick. They're in exceptional position with their defensive culture and existing talent to accomodate the strengths and weaknesses of Anthony. They also addressed a floor-spacing problem that has consistently been difficult for them to manage for seven years.

Anthony is 33, a potential free agent next summer (with an early-termination option), a defensive liability and a stubborn, ball-dominant player.

He also gets buckets. Lots and lots of buckets. Despite Russell Westbrook's MVP season last year, the Thunder offense was bad. That shouldn't be the case now, and if Anthony accepts his role and adapts to being "Olympic Melo," the Thunder will have a shot at the two-seed. They aren't better than the Warriors, or ready to challenge or beat them. But they're closer, and that's what you're supposed to do as a team in their position.

Carmelo Anthony

Melo has never put winning above other factors in his career. That's his right, but you'd be naive to think winning was the reason he forced his way from a Nuggets team that reached the Western Conference finals less than two years before he was dealt, or that it was why he chose to re-sign with the Knicks at the lowest point of their post-2013 nadir. He chose cultural identity and maximizing his financial potential over individual or team success. That's not good or bad, to be clear. Anthony has used his significant earnings in New York to help fund all sorts of community efforts as well as insure the financial security of his family tree for generations to come.

However, by assenting to this trade to the Thunder, he's made a choice to win. He could have narrowed his list of acceptable teams to Los Angeles, Chicago or Miami. He chose a team with the MVP and another star, a team that has made the playoffs every year but once (when Durant was out with injury in 2015) in the past seven years, a team that has a strong culture of winning, and a team that plays in one of the smallest markets imaginable.

Oklahoma City is about as far from New York in terms of population, demographic makeup, culture and location as you're going to find. But it's also the best team he has ever been on. He managed to find his way to a better team, without taking less money in a buyout, and is an excellent position to succeed.

He'll have plenty of scoring opportunities, off Westbrook passes and due to attention drawn to Westbrook and Paul George. His defense is mitigated by a team that has been exceptional defensively every season over the past seven years. Every year of his career, the success and failures of his teams were put on Anthony, outside of maybe the last two when the Knicks were so bad, it was impossible to blame him. Now, he is third on the list of blame for any failures that occur. It is, quite honestly, a perfect situation for him.

New York Knicks

They got rid of their biggest headache, a massive distraction and a painful situation that was going to poison the season. Every time anyone would talk about the Knicks trading Anthony, it came with a very clear and present implication that it was a disaster New York had let it get to this point. By moving him, the team can move on from what was, in all honesty, one of the most disappointing eras in the history of a franchise that has enough disappointment to write a book entirely about them.

Kristaps Porzingis is their best player and the focus of the team going forward. Enes Kanter has an early termination option next summer he might use, which could clear cap space for New York. Doug McDermott is a good shooter. A 2018 second-round pick is a nice sweetener, if likely irrelevant.

I wrote last week that the Knicks were facing another disaster if they got to media day on Monday without dealing Anthony. They dodged that bullet, clearing that deadline by two days.

The biggest reason this is a win, however, is what it says about new Head of Basketball Operations Steve Mills. It's rare to find a front office in the NBA who is legitimately willing to accept sunk cost in a star trade. Even as we saw George and Jimmy Butler dealt for peanuts this summer, those players weren't as tied to the team's identity as Anthony was. The Knicks cut their losses in pursuit of moving on. That's a good sign for their future.

Russell Westbrook

Stars respect Carmelo Anthony. Point blank, they feel that a guy who is able to drop 40 like Melo can is an elite player. They are more willing to overlook other elements because of what they identify as Anthony's talent "as a basketball player" as one player recently put it to me. It's not about role, fit, analytics. Melo can ball, essentially. Why is this important? Because it means that Melo is the kind of player Westbrook is more likely to assent to giving up possessions to. Star players trust other star players not only for their talent, because of their understanding of the responsibility.

Westbrook needs fewer touches this season. His MVP season was brilliant, incredible, revolutionary. It was also exhausting, and very difficult to sustain reliably. He was going to give some touches to George, he'll give a few more to Anthony. It makes him more able to be efficient in his scoring, which was lacking last season, even if he was ultra-efficient in per-minute production across the board. Anthony is the best third-weapon floor spacer Westbrook has played with since James Harden. He can make Westbrook better, offensively.

Additionally, the Thunder were forced to play Westbrook absurd minutes, especially in the playoffs, due to how they would collapse without him. Having Anthony and George means the benches won't surrender leads as easy, giving Westbrook more rest.

Westbrook won MVP last season, it was a legendary year. Now, however, he's better suited to make the most impact he can.

Sam Presti

Presti is always discussed only for his supposed failures (the Harden deal, losing Kevin Durant) than he does for putting together a team with sustained success and player development that made the conference finals four times in six years. Last season, when the Thunder looked like a one-man band, that too was put at Presti's feet, despite the fact that by the time Durant made his decision, they were out of time to pivot to other options.

Presti came off a successful season and didn't tweak. He completely reformatted around Westbrook. He nabbed Paul George and Carmelo Anthony for a song. Both players come with risks and concerns; both George and Anthony can leave ... along with Westbrook in 2018. If this experiment fails, it could cost him his job, if only because very few GMs survive those kinds of implosions of talent no matter how adept the executive has proven himself to be.

But Presti did not take the safe road. He did not sit back. He signed value players like Patrick Patterson. He put together a three-star monster, and he did it without giving up major assets he needed for the future. No first-round picks were dealt by OKC in these deals.

Say what you want about Presti and the decision not to retain Harden, or about how OKC failed to make Kevin Durant happy enough to stay. Some things are beyond a general manager's role, and he made OKC somewhere Anthony was willing to go, a team that can contend, and has done everything he can to give Westbrook's immeasurable talent a chance to win.

LOSERS

Billy Donovan

The Thunder coach gets another All-Star, what could be bad about that? Managing star talent is always harder than it's made out to be. Not only that, but the blame for failures is higher because you're so expected to win. If Donovan can't get Anthony to adapt to a role and system, it will create conflict. If George feels left out, it increases his odds of leaving next summer. If Westbrook gets frustrated with teammates he's not pleasant to be around.

Donovan is still dealing with the fallout of Durant's tweets about him. Now, despite all the success he's managed in Oklahoma City (a Western Conference finals appearance and a 6th seed despite losing Durant), he's facing higher expectations and more scrutiny, and he has three players with very big egos and demands he has to manage.

Good luck.

Los Angeles Lakers

They were always talked about as a Melo destination, but really, the bigger issue here is George. Anthony could make the Thunder better, and if that happens, it decreases the odds that George leaves in free agency. It's hard to leave good teams, despite the pattern of major players doing so through the years. The Lakers are still the Lakers and there's enough smoke about Paul George and his connection to L.A. to feel good about things, but this hurts their chances, ever so slightly.

Houston Rockets

They were the other team in discussions. League sources indicated to CBS Sports this summer that Houston had found the requisite pieces to obtain Anthony and clear Ryan Anderson, but the team they were trying to send Anthony to could not clear their own big-contract anchor. Anthony to Houston looked done for much of the summer, only for a Western Conference competitor to swoop in and nab him.

Daryl Morey continues to pursue a third star, a white whale he's been chasing since acquiring Harden five years ago.

New York Knicks

Six years ago, they dealt four starter-caliber players (at the time) and multiple draft picks to the Nuggets for Anthony, despite the fact that Anthony was going to be a free agent the following summer. They paid for that decision for years. Anthony is not the player he was then. He had a no-trade clause. His skillsets and mindsets require a very specific situation many teams weren't interested in. There were all sorts of factors that led to the return the Knicks received.

It's still taking a bath on a guy you paid through the nose for. The Knicks are winners and losers in this deal. Winners because they were willing to cut their losses and move on, and losers because to do so, they had poisoned their team situation to the point where this was all they could get for a player once regarded as a top-ten talent. The Knicks did what they could, given their poor leverage. They are also responsible for that compromised leverage in the first place.