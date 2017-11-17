Memphis Grizzlies announce Mike Conley to miss at least two weeks

The team’s point guard will sit for two weeks to rest his sore heel and Achilles, then be re-evaluated.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced in a press release today that Mike Conley, after missing Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, would be sidelined for at least two weeks in order to rest his sore ankle and Achilles tendon.

Per the update on the Grizzlies website:

“Conley will undergo therapy and treatment to help promote healing and alleviate soreness in his left heel and Achilles following consultations with physicians and the Grizzlies’ medical staff. There is no timetable for his return at this time. Further updates will be provided in approximately two weeks.”

Hopefully two weeks is enough time for Conley to recover. During that time, the Grizzlies will face the Rockets, Blazers, Mavericks, Nets, and Spurs at home, as well as going on the road to face the Nuggets and Spurs. December’s schedule isn’t as daunting as the opening month and a half of the season, so hopefully Gasol & Co. can carry the team in Conley’s absence as they did last year (something I’m somewhat confident in, as I wrote earlier today).

The Grizzlies have fallen to 7-7 after their hot start and will need to play well to have a shot at the playoffs come April, but if there’s any bright spot, it’s that many of the Grizzlies’ top competitors for playoff position have key players also missing significant time.

Still, Memphis is better off when Conley is healthy and playing up to expectations. He needs his rest, but the Grizzlies need him just as much.