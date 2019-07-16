Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke named 2019 Summer League MVP: What history tells us the award means for his career
Clarke was one of the Grizzlies' two first-round picks along with Ja Morant
The Memphis Grizzlies have made it to the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League championship game, and they've done so in large part thanks to the impressive play of Brandon Clarke.
One of the Grizzlies' two first-round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft along with Ja Morant, Clarke was named 2019 Summer League MVP on Monday, and also earned a spot on the Summer League First Team.
The award is a cool honor for Clarke, but what does it actually mean? Summer League is, well, Summer League. It's an 11-day event in the desert, which, for most of the hundreds of young players -- many of whom have never played together -- serves as a job audition to either keep their current spot or earn a new one elsewhere.
That is to say it is not the NBA, but at the same time it's not meaningless. In an attempt to discern the value of Clarke's award, here's what history tells us about the players who have taken home Summer League MVP before him.
First, a list of the previous Summer League MVPs, dating back to 2006 when they first started handing out the award. (Summer League was cancelled in 2011 because of the lockout.)
|Year
|Player
|Team
2006
2007
Nate Robinson
2008
2009
2010
2012 (co-MVP)
Portland Trail Blazers
2012 (co-MVP)
Josh Selby
Memphis Grizzlies
2013
2014
Glen Rice Jr.
Washington Wizards
2015
2016
Minnesota Timberwolves
2017
2018
Los Angeles Lakers
And now, here's a look at some key indicators regarding how these players' careers have gone so far, including career length, key stats, accolades and earnings.
Career length
|Player
|Seasons played
Randy Foye
11 (retired)
Nate Robinson
11 (retired)
Jerryd Bayless
11
Blake Griffin
9 (missed entire 2009-10 season)
John Wall
9
Damian Lillard
7
Josh Selby
2
Jonas Valanciunas
7
Glen Rice Jr.
2
Kyle Anderson
5
Tyus Jones
4
Lonzo Ball
2
Josh Hart
2
As this table shows, there have really only been two flame-outs in almost 15 years of the award being handed out: Josh Selby and Glen Rice Jr. Both of those players were high-volume gunners who managed to get hot during their Summer League campaigns, but couldn't translate that success to the NBA level.
Besides those two, however, everyone else has at the very least gone on to a solid career, or is in the midst of putting one together. It also bodes well for Clarke on this front that he succeeded in Vegas using a multifaceted game and elite athleticism, and didn't simply have a few strong shooting nights that weren't sustainable against better competition.
Key stats (career averages)
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Shooting splits (FG% / 3FG% / FT%)
Randy Foye
10.3
2.2
2.8
40.1 / 36.6 / 85.2
Nate Robinson
11.0
2.3
3.0
42.3 / 36.0 / 79.6
Jerryd Bayless
8.4
2.1
2.9
41.1 / 36.1 / 81.8
Blake Griffin
21.9
9.0
4.5
50.2 / 34.2 / 69.2
John Wall
19.0
4.3
9.2
43.3 / 32.4 / 78.1
Damian Lillard
23.5
4.2
6.2
43.4 / 36.8 / 88.9
Josh Selby
2.2
0.5
0.9
33.0 / 14.3 / 72.0
Jonas Valanciunas
12.1
8.5
0.8
55.8 / 35.7 / 78.6
Glen Rice Jr.
2.7
1.5
0.6
26.9 / 25.0 / 69.2
Kyle Anderson
5.3
3.9
1.9
49.2 / 32.4 / 70.6
Tyus Jones
5.1
1.5
3.3
41.9 / 33.3 / 81.9
Lonzo Ball
10.0
6.2
6.4
38.0 / 31.5 / 43.7
Josh Hart
7.9
3.9
1.3
43.5 / 36.1 / 69.5
Aside from the obvious fact that Blake Griffin, John Wall and Damian Lillard have had the best careers so far, there's really not much you can take away here from a statistical perspective because of the variance in career length and positional differences.
Accolades
|Player
|All-Rookie
|Rookie of the Year
|All-Star appearances
|All-NBA appearances
|All-Defense appearances
Randy Foye
First Team
--
--
--
--
Nate Robinson
--
--
--
--
--
Jerryd Bayless
--
--
--
--
--
Blake Griffin
First Team
Rookie of the Year
6
5
--
John Wall
First Team
--
5
1
1
Damian Lillard
First Team
Rookie of the Year
4
4
--
Josh Selby
--
--
--
--
--
Jonas Valanciunas
Second Team
--
--
--
--
Glen Rice Jr.
--
--
--
--
--
Kyle Anderson
--
--
--
--
--
Tyus Jones
--
--
--
--
--
Lonzo Ball
Second Team
--
--
--
--
Josh Hart
--
--
--
--
--
The notes about accolades are interesting. Once again this section shows that Griffin, Wall and Lillard have by far put together the best careers of any former Summer League MVP.
But more so than that, this table shows that even though most former MVPs have gone on to solid careers, the honor is by no means a predictor of future greatness. That aforementioned trio are the only players to earn All-Star or All-NBA nods, and only six players from this group have even made an All-Rookie team.
Of course, that's not super surprising given the fact that most players who make the NBA don't go on to play in an All-Star Game or make an All-NBA team, but it is an interesting note.
Career earnings
|Player
|Career earnings (through 2017-18)
Randy Foye
$34,376,401
Nate Robinson
$24,727,781
Jerryd Bayless
$40,030,604
Blake Griffin
$126,191,307
John Wall
$89,669,865
Damian Lillard
$64,326,649
Josh Selby
$1,312,195
Jonas Valanciunas
$45,335,699
Glen Rice Jr.
$400,000
Kyle Anderson
$5,580,343
Tyus Jones
$4,093,142
Lonzo Ball
$6,286,560
Josh Hart
$1,394,520
Seven members of this list have gone on to make at least $24 million in their career, and that doesn't even include Kyle Anderson or Tyus Jones, each of whom have inked new contracts that will take them over that number. Likewise, Lonzo Ball seems like a lock to make more than that, and Josh Hart has a solid chance as well.
Winning Summer League MVP seems to be a strong indicator of future success for Clarke. It's up to him to fulfill his potential, but based on his play in Vegas this past week and what history has shown us about players who win the award, Clarke seems on his way to a long, productive and lucrative career.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Giannis needs help with baseball swing
Giannis' baseball swing needs a little bit of work
-
Smith waived by Cavaliers, becomes FA
The Cavaliers decided to waive Smith after being unable to find a trade partner
-
How to watch: 2019 Summer League
Here's how to watch the Summer League championship game
-
Should Zion have played Summer League?
Was Mike Krzyzewski right to say Zion 'never should've played' in the NBA Summer League?
-
Myers: Dubs not intent on Russell trade
The Warriors acquired Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Nets
-
2019 NBA Summer League final odds, picks
Larry Hartstein just locked in his Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks for the NBA Summer League...