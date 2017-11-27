Memphis Grizzlies Fire David Fizdale

Um...what?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that the Memphis Grizzlies have fired Head Coach David Fizdale. Associate Head Coach JB Bickerstaff will serve as the interim head coach.

Memphis has fired coach David Fizdale, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2017

Associate head coach JB Bickerstaff will be promoted to Memphis' interim head coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2017

Clearly the team’s now eight-game losing streak had Fizdale on the hot seat more than anyone realized. Questions had started being raised about his play calling and scheme adjustments in the wake of moving on from Zach Randolph and Tony Allen last offseason, and perhaps Fizdale’s handling of the rotation, specifically benching Marc Gasol for the entire fourth quarter of Sunday evening’s loss to the Nets, was directly responsible for Fizdale’s time as the head man in Memphis coming to an abrupt end.

Fizdale ends his Grizzlies tenure with a regular season record of 50-51, having coached Memphis in one playoff series, a 6-game elimination at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs last season. Fizdale’s tenure will be remembered for his emphasis on social activism in the city of Memphis, as well as his “take that for data” and “they ain’t gonna rook us” phrases from last postseason.

What it won’t be remembered for is effective management of his best players. But with the health of the Grizzlies suspect at best at this time, there is surely more to this move from management than just wins and losses.

