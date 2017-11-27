Memphis Grizzlies Fire Head Coach David Fizdale

After a disastrous start to the season, the Memphis Grizzlies have replaced head coach David Fizdale.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost their last eight games, and have decided to part ways with head coach David Fizdale. They have only won one game in their last ten, a victory that came at the Trail Blazers’ expense earlier in November. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Fizdale will be replaced by associate head coach JB Bickerstaff.

Memphis has been without veteran point guard Mike Conley for the last six games due to an achilles injury, and star center Marc Gasol recently voiced his displeasure with Fizdale’s decision to bench him in the final quarter of the Grizzlies loss to the Nets on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, this isn’t the first time Gasol and Fizdale have had a disagreement.

Fizdale’s abrupt firing has created a buzz across the NBA landscape.

This will be the second time in Bickerstaff’s career that he will assume interim head coaching duties. Bickerstaff took over the Rockets’ head coaching job after Kevin McHale was fired at the outset of the 2015-16 season.

The Blazers have already played the Grizzlies twice this season, and they will have to wait until March 28 to cross paths with Memphis again.

