Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Boston 10-2, Memphis 3-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

What to Know

The Celtics are 9-1 against the Grizzlies since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Boston Celtics' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at FedExForum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Friday, Boston narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Toronto 108-105.

Meanwhile, Memphis beat San Antonio 120-108 on Saturday. The victory was just what the Grizzlies needed coming off of a 134-107 loss in their prior matchup.

The Grizzlies' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Desmond Bane led the charge by scoring 26 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Boston pushed their record up to 10-2 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for Memphis, their win bumped their record up to 3-9.

Looking forward, the Celtics shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-4-2 against the spread).

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies , though, as they've been averaging only 42.2 per game. Given the Celtics' sizeable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Boston is a big 12.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.

Feb 12, 2023 - Boston 119 vs. Memphis 109

Nov 07, 2022 - Boston 109 vs. Memphis 106

Apr 10, 2022 - Boston 139 vs. Memphis 110

Mar 03, 2022 - Boston 120 vs. Memphis 107

Mar 22, 2021 - Memphis 132 vs. Boston 126

Dec 30, 2020 - Boston 126 vs. Memphis 107

Aug 11, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Memphis 107

Jan 22, 2020 - Boston 119 vs. Memphis 95

Jan 18, 2019 - Boston 122 vs. Memphis 116

Dec 29, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Memphis 103

Injury Report for the Grizzlies

Derrick Rose: Out (Rest)

Luke Kennard: Out (Knee)

Xavier Tillman: Out (Knee)

Jake LaRavia: Out (Eye)

Marcus Smart: Out (Foot)

Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles)

Steven Adams: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for the Celtics

No Injury Information