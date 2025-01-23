3rd Quarter Report

The Grizzlies already have more points against the Hornets than they managed in total against the Timberwolves last Monday. The Grizzlies have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 113-92.

The Grizzlies entered the match having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Hornets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Charlotte 11-28, Memphis 28-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

The Grizzlies will head into Monday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Friday (they won by 28) but on Monday they proved they can win the close ones too. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Timberwolves , sneaking past 108-106. Memphis was down 53-37 with 2:16 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy two-point win.

The Grizzlies got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Desmond Bane out in front who had 22 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Santi Aldama's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Even though they won, the Grizzlies struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Timberwolves posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' game on Monday was all tied up 55-55 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 110-105 win over the Mavericks.

Memphis is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 28-15 record this season. As for Charlotte, their victory bumped their record up to 11-28.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Grizzlies haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 123.1 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 107.1. The only thing between the Grizzlies and another offensive beatdown is the Hornets. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Grizzlies came up short against the Hornets when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 110-98. Can the Grizzlies avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a big 11.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 239.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.