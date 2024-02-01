Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Cleveland 29-16, Memphis 18-29

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.11

What to Know

The Cavaliers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cavaliers, who come in off a win.

On Wednesday, Cleveland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Pistons, taking the game 128-121.

Donovan Mitchell continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 45 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. He hasn't dropped below 28 points for three straight games.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 13.7% worse than the opposition, a fact the Grizzlies found out the hard way on Monday. They fell 103-94 to Sacramento. The Grizzlies have struggled against the Kings recently, as their matchup on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Cleveland pushed their record up to 29-16 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 121.5 points per game. As for Memphis, their loss dropped their record down to 18-29.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Grizzlies struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 7.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 215 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.