Who's Playing
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Cleveland 29-16, Memphis 18-29
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Ticket Cost: $1.11
What to Know
The Cavaliers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cavaliers, who come in off a win.
On Wednesday, Cleveland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Pistons, taking the game 128-121.
Donovan Mitchell continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 45 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. He hasn't dropped below 28 points for three straight games.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 13.7% worse than the opposition, a fact the Grizzlies found out the hard way on Monday. They fell 103-94 to Sacramento. The Grizzlies have struggled against the Kings recently, as their matchup on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Cleveland pushed their record up to 29-16 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 121.5 points per game. As for Memphis, their loss dropped their record down to 18-29.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Grizzlies struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.
Odds
Cleveland is a big 7.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 215 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Cleveland 128 vs. Memphis 113
- Jan 18, 2023 - Memphis 115 vs. Cleveland 114
- Jan 04, 2022 - Memphis 110 vs. Cleveland 106
- Oct 20, 2021 - Memphis 132 vs. Cleveland 121
- Jan 11, 2021 - Memphis 101 vs. Cleveland 91
- Jan 07, 2021 - Cleveland 94 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 17, 2020 - Memphis 113 vs. Cleveland 109
- Dec 20, 2019 - Cleveland 114 vs. Memphis 107
- Feb 23, 2019 - Cleveland 112 vs. Memphis 107
- Dec 26, 2018 - Memphis 95 vs. Cleveland 87