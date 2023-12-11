Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Dallas 13-8, Memphis 6-15

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Grizzlies and the Mavericks are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

Last Friday, Memphis suffered a painful 127-103 loss at the hands of Minnesota.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 14.5% better than the opposition, a fact the Mavericks proved on Friday. They walked away with a 125-112 win over Portland. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Dante Exum, who scored 23 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds, and Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 10 assists. The game was Doncic's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

Memphis' loss was their eighth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 6-15. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 103.4 points per game. As for Dallas, their victory bumped their record up to 13-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

The Grizzlies beat the Mavericks 108-94 in their previous matchup last Friday. Do the Grizzlies have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Mavericks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

Memphis and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.