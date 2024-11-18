Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Grizzlies look much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nuggets 70-51.

The Grizzlies came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Denver 7-4, Memphis 7-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Grizzlies are heading back home. They will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Grizzlies going off as just a 2.5-point favorite.

Last Friday, the Grizzlies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 123-118 to the Warriors. That's two games in a row now that Memphis has lost by exactly five points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 11 for 20 en route to 32 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. He has become a key player for the Grizzlies: the team is 4-2 when he posts at least 20 points, but 3-4 otherwise. Luke Kennard, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Even though they lost, the Grizzlies smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, the Nuggets' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell 101-94 to the Pelicans.

Memphis' defeat dropped their record down to 7-6. As for Denver, their loss dropped their record down to 7-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Grizzlies have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 47.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Nuggets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Grizzlies ended up a good deal behind the Nuggets in their previous matchup back in April, losing 126-111. Can the Grizzlies avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.