The Nuggets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Grizzlies 68-57.

The Nuggets came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Denver 7-5, Memphis 8-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. The Nuggets are expected to lose this one by four points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Nuggets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 228.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a hard 105-90 fall against the Grizzlies on Sunday. Denver was down 84-64 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Nuggets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 14.4 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 8.6 per game.

Denver's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-5. As for Memphis, their victory bumped their record up to 8-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: The Nuggets have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 34.1% of their threes this season. Given the Nuggets' sizable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Memphis is a 4-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.