3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Grizzlies and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After three quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Pistons 104-77.

The Grizzlies entered the match having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Pistons step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Detroit 8-11, Memphis 11-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies are 9-1 against the Pistons since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.4 points per game this season.

The Pistons are hoping to do what the Trail Blazers couldn't on Monday: put an end to the Grizzlies' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Grizzlies blew past the Trail Blazers 123-98. Memphis' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Among those leading the charge was Ja Morant, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 assists.

The Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 29 assists in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Pistons, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They skirted by the Raptors 102-100 on Monday thanks to a clutch fade away jump shot from Jaden Ivey with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory was some much needed relief for Detroit as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Among those leading the charge was Ivey, who went 10 for 13 en route to 25 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 76.9% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Memphis has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for Detroit, their win bumped their record up to 8-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Grizzlies haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.4 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging only 109.4. The only thing between the Grizzlies and another offensive beatdown is the Pistons. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking forward, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Memphis is a big 9-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.