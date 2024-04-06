Halftime Report

This contest looks nothing like the tight 110-108 margin from the Grizzlies' win over the Pistons in their previous head-to-head last Monday. The Grizzlies are way out in front with a 57-38 lead over the Pistons.

If the Grizzlies keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 27-50 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 13-64 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Detroit 13-63, Memphis 26-50

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

The Pistons are 1-9 against the Grizzlies since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Detroit Pistons will head out on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Pistons have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Wednesday, the Pistons came up short against the Hawks and fell 121-113.

The Pistons might have lost, but man, Malachi Flynn was a machine: he scored 50 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Flynn's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Grizzlies on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies made the experts look like fools on Wednesday as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Bucks. They walked away with a 111-101 victory over the Bucks. The win made it back-to-back victories for Memphis.

Among those leading the charge was Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 35 points along with three steals.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 13-63. As for Memphis, their win bumped their record up to 26-50.

While only the Grizzlies took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

The Pistons couldn't quite finish off the Grizzlies when the teams last played on Monday and fell 110-108. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Jackson Jr., who scored 40 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Now that the Pistons know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pistons as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.