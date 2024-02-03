1st Quarter Report

The Warriors came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Golden State 20-24, Memphis 18-30

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 2nd at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

On Thursday, Memphis couldn't handle the Cavaliers and fell 108-101. The Grizzlies were up 55-43 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 21 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Warriors proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against Philadelphia by a score of 119-107.

The Warriors' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Stephen Curry, who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 7 assists. Curry is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 25 or more in the last six games he's played. Andrew Wiggins was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Memphis' defeat dropped their record down to 18-30. As for Golden State, their victory bumped their record up to 20-24.

The Warriors are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Ja Morant is out with an injury to his shoulder. The last time Morant took on the Warriors was back in December of 2022, where he dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 assists. His performance led Memphis to a 116-107 victory over the Warriors.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 14 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Golden State is a big 8-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Series History

Memphis and Golden State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.