Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Golden State 14-11, Memphis 18-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies will compete for holiday cheer at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. Coming off a loss in a game the Warriors were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Warriors' offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with the Mavericks on Sunday. The Warriors took a 143-133 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks. Golden State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Stephen Curry, who shot 7-for-13 from long range and dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Andrew Wiggins, who went 11 for 20 en route to 29 points.

Even though they lost, the Warriors were working as a unit and finished the game with 39 assists (they're ranked fifth in assists per game overall). That's the most assists they've posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 116-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lakers. Memphis' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Golden State's loss dropped their record down to 14-11. As for Memphis, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Grizzlies (currently ranked second) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Grizzlies in their previous matchup back in November, but they still walked away with a 123-118 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Warriors since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.