1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Grizzlies after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Rockets 29-14.

The Grizzlies came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Houston 12-9, Memphis 6-17

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Rockets will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense, a fact the Grizzlies found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 117-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston.

Jaren Jackson Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 44 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Those 44 points set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Ziaire Williams' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Grizzlies struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Memphis has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season. As for Houston, their win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Rockets in their previous matchup on Wednesday, falling 117-104. Will the Grizzlies have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Houston is a 3-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 213.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.

Dec 13, 2023 - Houston 117 vs. Memphis 104

Nov 22, 2023 - Houston 111 vs. Memphis 91

Mar 24, 2023 - Memphis 151 vs. Houston 114

Mar 22, 2023 - Memphis 130 vs. Houston 125

Mar 01, 2023 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 99

Oct 21, 2022 - Memphis 129 vs. Houston 122

Mar 20, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Houston 98

Mar 06, 2022 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 112

Dec 11, 2021 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 106

Nov 15, 2021 - Memphis 136 vs. Houston 102

Injury Report for the Grizzlies

Steven Adams: out (Knee)

Marcus Smart: out (Foot)

Brandon Clarke: out (Achilles)

Luke Kennard: out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Rockets