Who's Playing
Houston Rockets @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Houston 12-9, Memphis 6-17
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Ticket Cost: $4.02
What to Know
The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Rockets will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.
It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense, a fact the Grizzlies found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 117-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston.
Jaren Jackson Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 44 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Those 44 points set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Ziaire Williams' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.
The Grizzlies struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Memphis has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season. As for Houston, their win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-9.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Grizzlies came up short against the Rockets in their previous matchup on Wednesday, falling 117-104. Will the Grizzlies have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Houston is a 4-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
- Dec 13, 2023 - Houston 117 vs. Memphis 104
- Nov 22, 2023 - Houston 111 vs. Memphis 91
- Mar 24, 2023 - Memphis 151 vs. Houston 114
- Mar 22, 2023 - Memphis 130 vs. Houston 125
- Mar 01, 2023 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 99
- Oct 21, 2022 - Memphis 129 vs. Houston 122
- Mar 20, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Houston 98
- Mar 06, 2022 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 112
- Dec 11, 2021 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 106
- Nov 15, 2021 - Memphis 136 vs. Houston 102