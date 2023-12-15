Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Houston 12-9, Memphis 6-17

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.02

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Rockets will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense, a fact the Grizzlies found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 117-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston.

Jaren Jackson Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 44 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Those 44 points set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Ziaire Williams' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Grizzlies struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Memphis has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season. As for Houston, their win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Rockets in their previous matchup on Wednesday, falling 117-104. Will the Grizzlies have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Houston is a 4-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.