3rd Quarter Report

The Grizzlies and the Pacers have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After three quarters, neither squad has the matchup in the bag, but the Grizzlies lead 58-56 over the Pacers.

If the Grizzlies keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-19 in no time. On the other hand, the Pacers will have to make due with a 14-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Indiana 14-12, Memphis 7-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Pacers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at FedExForum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Hornets didn't disappoint and broke past the 245.5 point over/under on Wednesday. Everything went Indiana's way against Charlotte as Indiana made off with a 144-113 win. The win was just what the Pacers needed coming off of a 151-127 defeat in their prior match.

The Pacers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Buddy Hield out in front who scored 25 points along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They skirted by New Orleans 115-113 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch driving layup from Ja Morant with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The win was all the more spectacular given the Grizzlies were down 24 points with 0:40 left in the second quarter.

Morant was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 34 points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

Indiana's win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for Memphis, their win bumped their record up to 7-19.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 128 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've been averaging only 106 points per game. The only thing between the Pacers and another offensive beatdown is the Grizzlies. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Pacers are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Memphis.

Odds

Memphis is a 3.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 247.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.