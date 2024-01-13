1st Quarter Report

The Grizzlies are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Grizzlies lead 26-23 over the Clippers.

The Grizzlies entered the match having won three straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Clippers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-13, Memphis 14-23

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.10

What to Know

The Clippers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Toronto, but they still walked away with a 126-120 victory.

The Clippers can attribute much of their success to Paul George, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds and six assists, and Kawhi Leonard, who scored 29 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies must've know the odds they were up against on Tuesday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They took down Dallas 120-103. That 17 points margin sets a new team best for the Grizzlies this season.

The Grizzlies got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Desmond Bane out in front who scored 32 points along with nine rebounds.

Los Angeles' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 24-13. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.0 points per game. As for Memphis, the win (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 14-23.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Clippers just can't miss this season, having made 49.2% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 44.1% of their shots per game this season. Given the Clippers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 8-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.