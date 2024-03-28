1st Quarter Report

The Lakers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 37-36 lead against the Grizzlies.

The Lakers entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Grizzlies step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Los Angeles 40-32, Memphis 24-48

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.20

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Los Angeles Lakers will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Lakers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Lakers had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Tuesday. They snuck past the Bucks with a 128-124 victory. The win was all the more spectacular given Los Angeles was down by 19 with 2:49 left in the first quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Lakers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Austin Reaves, who dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 14 rebounds, and ten assists. Reaves is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four straight games. Anthony Davis was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 34 points and 23 rebounds.

The Grizzlies won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Monday. They suffered a bruising 128-103 loss at the hands of the Nuggets. Memphis has struggled against Denver recently, as their game on Monday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 40-32 record this season. As for Memphis, their defeat dropped their record down to 24-48.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Lakers just can't miss this season, having made 49.8% of their field goals per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 43.6% of theirs this season. Given the Lakers' sizable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Lakers lost to the Grizzlies on the road by a decisive 127-113 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Can the Lakers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.