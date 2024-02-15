Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Milwaukee 35-20, Memphis 19-36

How To Watch

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 15th at FedExForum. The Bucks took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Grizzlies, who come in off a win.

The Grizzlies can finally bid farewell to their nine-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They walked away with a 121-113 victory over Houston.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bucks last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They suffered a grim 123-97 defeat to Miami. The Bucks were down 98-76 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

The Bucks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. Antetokounmpo is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last three games he's played.

Memphis' win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 19-36. As for Milwaukee, their loss dropped their record down to 35-20.

The Bucks are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Ja Morant is out with an injury to his shoulder. The last time Morant took on the Bucks was back in November of 2022, where he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists. His performance led Memphis to a 137-114 victory over the Bucks.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 11.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.