Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Minnesota 16-4, Memphis 6-14
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports North Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $1.90
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. The Timberwolves are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.
Last Wednesday, Minnesota was able to grind out a solid victory over San Antonio, taking the game 102-94.
Rudy Gobert was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 20 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for eight straight games.
Meanwhile, Memphis beat Detroit 116-102 on Wednesday.
Desmond Bane was a one-man wrecking crew for the Grizzlies as he scored 49 points along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds.
Minnesota's win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-4. As for Memphis, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-14 record this season.
Going forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4-1 against the spread).
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Timberwolves have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies , though, as they've only drained 43.6% of theirs this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizeable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.
Odds
Minnesota is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 213.5 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.
