Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: New Orleans 0-0, Memphis 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
A Western Conference Southwest battle is on tap on Wednesday as the Memphis Grizzlies will host the New Orleans Pelicans to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at FedExForum.
One of the more interesting stats to watch in this game could be blocks, as these two produced some pretty different results last year. The Grizzlies finished last season ranked third overall in blocks, having averaged 5.8 per game. The Pelicans, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 24th with 4.1 per game.
Looking back to last season, the Grizzlies finished on the right side of .500 (51-31), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Pelicans also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 42-40.
As for their next game, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. They finished last season with a 37-42 record against the spread.
The Grizzlies came up short against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in April, falling 138-131. Will the Grizzlies have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Memphis is a slight 1-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Series History
Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Apr 05, 2023 - New Orleans 138 vs. Memphis 131
- Dec 31, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. New Orleans 101
- Nov 25, 2022 - Memphis 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Nov 15, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. Memphis 102
- Apr 09, 2022 - Memphis 141 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 08, 2022 - Memphis 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Feb 15, 2022 - Memphis 121 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 13, 2021 - New Orleans 112 vs. Memphis 101
- May 10, 2021 - Memphis 115 vs. New Orleans 110
- Feb 16, 2021 - New Orleans 144 vs. Memphis 113