Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: New Orleans 0-0, Memphis 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

A Western Conference Southwest battle is on tap on Wednesday as the Memphis Grizzlies will host the New Orleans Pelicans to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at FedExForum.

One of the more interesting stats to watch in this game could be blocks, as these two produced some pretty different results last year. The Grizzlies finished last season ranked third overall in blocks, having averaged 5.8 per game. The Pelicans, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 24th with 4.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, the Grizzlies finished on the right side of .500 (51-31), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Pelicans also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 42-40.

As for their next game, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. They finished last season with a 37-42 record against the spread.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in April, falling 138-131. Will the Grizzlies have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.