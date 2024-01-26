Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Orlando 23-21, Memphis 17-27

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.94

What to Know

The Magic have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum after having had a few days off.

The Magic gave up the first points and the most points on Monday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 126-99 walloping at the hands of Cleveland. The Magic were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 72-47.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies must've know the odds they were up against on Wednesday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They came out on top against Miami by a score of 105-96. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Grizzlies.

Vince Williams Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 25 points along with five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Orlando has not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-21 record this season. As for Memphis, their victory bumped their record up to 17-27.

Going forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 28-16 ATS overall, they're only 3-6 against Memphis in their most recent matchups.

The Magic came up short against the Grizzlies when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 113-108. Can the Magic avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.