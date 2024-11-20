Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Philadelphia 2-11, Memphis 8-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 119.1 points per game this season.

The experts predicted the Grizzlies would be headed in after a victory, but the Nuggets made sure that didn't happen. The Grizzlies took a 122-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Despite the defeat, the Grizzlies had strong showings from Santi Aldama, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Scotty Pippen Jr., who scored 16 points in addition to six assists and six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Pippen Jr. a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three). Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Desmond Bane's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, the Grizzlies smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. The match between them and the Heat wasn't particularly close, with the 76ers falling 106-89. Philadelphia was up 46-27 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Memphis' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-7. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 2-11.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Grizzlies have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've been averaging only 39.7. Given the Grizzlies' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Grizzlies strolled past the 76ers in their previous meeting on November 2nd by a score of 124-107. Do the Grizzlies have another victory up their sleeve, or will the 76ers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.