Who's Playing
Philadelphia 76ers @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Philadelphia 2-11, Memphis 8-7
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $1.00
What to Know
The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 119.1 points per game this season.
The experts predicted the Grizzlies would be headed in after a victory, but the Nuggets made sure that didn't happen. The Grizzlies took a 122-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Despite the defeat, the Grizzlies had strong showings from Santi Aldama, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Scotty Pippen Jr., who scored 16 points in addition to six assists and six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Pippen Jr. a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three). Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Desmond Bane's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Even though they lost, the Grizzlies smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive games.
Meanwhile, the 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. The match between them and the Heat wasn't particularly close, with the 76ers falling 106-89. Philadelphia was up 46-27 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Memphis' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-7. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 2-11.
Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Grizzlies have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've been averaging only 39.7. Given the Grizzlies' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Grizzlies strolled past the 76ers in their previous meeting on November 2nd by a score of 124-107. Do the Grizzlies have another victory up their sleeve, or will the 76ers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Philadelphia is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 219.5 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.
- Nov 02, 2024 - Memphis 124 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Apr 06, 2024 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Memphis 96
- Mar 06, 2024 - Memphis 115 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Feb 23, 2023 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Memphis 105
- Dec 02, 2022 - Memphis 117 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Jan 31, 2022 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Memphis 119
- Dec 13, 2021 - Memphis 126 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Apr 04, 2021 - Memphis 116 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Jan 16, 2021 - Memphis 106 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Feb 07, 2020 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Memphis 107