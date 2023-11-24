Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Phoenix 9-6, Memphis 3-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

The Suns have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Suns, who come in off a win.

Last Wednesday, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid victory over Golden State, taking the game 123-115.

The Suns' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kevin Durant, who scored 32 points along with 8 rebounds, and Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 assists. The game was Durant's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis lost to Houston on the road by a decisive 111-91 margin on Wednesday. The Grizzlies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Phoenix is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for Memphis, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-11.

Looking ahead, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4-1 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.7 points per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies , though, as they've been averaging only 107.4 per game. The only thing between the Suns and another offensive beatdown is the Grizzlies. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 8-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.