Portland Trail Blazers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Portland 16-42, Memphis 20-40

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.06

Having just played yesterday, the Memphis Grizzlies will get right back to it and host the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 122-92 loss at the hands of Portland. The Grizzlies were down 91-72 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Grizzlies struggled to work together and finished the game with only 15 assists. They are 1-9 when they just don't pass the ball.

Memphis has not been sharp recently as the team's lost 13 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-40 record this season. As for Portland, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-42.

The Grizzlies suffered a grim 122-92 defeat to the Trail Blazers when the teams last played on Friday. Can the Grizzlies avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Memphis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209 points.

Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.