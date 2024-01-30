3rd Quarter Report

Down three at the end of the second quarter, the Kings now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 75-71, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play. This contest is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 31 points.

The Kings entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Grizzlies step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Sacramento 26-18, Memphis 18-28

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at FedExForum.

After a string of three wins, the Grizzlies' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They took a 116-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana. The Grizzlies found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Kings and the Mavericks couldn't quite live up to the 245.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Sacramento managed a 120-115 win over Dallas on Saturday. The Kings pushed the score to 94-75 by the end of the third, a deficit the Mavericks cut but never quite recovered from.

De'Aaron Fox continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 34 points along with five assists.

Memphis' loss dropped their record down to 18-28. As for Sacramento, the victory (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 26-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Kings took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be Memphis' 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-4 against the spread).

Odds

Sacramento is a big 8-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 225 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.