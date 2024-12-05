Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Sacramento 10-12, Memphis 14-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.82

What to Know

The Grizzlies and the Kings are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2021, but not for long. The Memphis Grizzlies will be playing at home against the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Grizzlies are probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering the Mavericks just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell to Dallas 121-116. Memphis was up 97-82 in the fourth but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, the Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Rockets on Tuesday, taking the game 120-111.

The Kings got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Malik Monk out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists. Those 12 assists gave Monk a new career-high.

The Kings were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 24.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 29.2.

Memphis' loss dropped their record down to 14-8. As for Sacramento, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-12.

Going forward, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Sacramento against the spread have faith in an upset since their 9-13 ATS record can't hold a candle to Memphis' 15-7.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Kings when the teams last played back in March, falling 121-111. Will the Grizzlies have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Memphis is a 3.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 241.5 points.

Series History

Memphis and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.