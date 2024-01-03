Halftime Report

Down three at the end of the first quarter, the Grizzlies now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 47-40 lead against the Spurs. The Grizzlies took a big hit to their ego on Sunday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Grizzlies entered the matchup with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Spurs hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: San Antonio 5-27, Memphis 10-22

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.65

What to Know

The Spurs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Spurs gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday. Their painful 134-101 loss to Boston might stick with them for a while. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spurs in their matchups with the Celtics: they've now lost three in a row.

The experts predicted a close game on Sunday and a win for the Grizzlies, but boy were they wrong. They were the victim of a painful 123-92 loss at the hands of Sacramento. The Grizzlies' loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Grizzlies struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only an offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

San Antonio bumped their record down to 5-27 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. As for Memphis, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-22.

The Spurs came up short against the Grizzlies in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 120-108. Can the Spurs avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a big 11.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won all of the games they've played against San Antonio in the last 3 years.