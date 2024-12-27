1st Quarter Report
Only three more quarters stand between the Grizzlies and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 43-35 lead against the Raptors.
If the Grizzlies keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-10 in no time. On the other hand, the Raptors will have to make due with a 7-24 record unless they turn things around.
Who's Playing
Toronto Raptors @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Toronto 7-23, Memphis 20-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies will round out the year against one another at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at at FedExForum. The Raptors have now lost eight straight, leaving the team hunting for their first win since the third.
On Monday, things could have been worse for the Raptors, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 139-125 loss to the Knicks. Toronto was down 111-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Raptors struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 13.4 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 8.8 per game.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Grizzlies on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Clippers 114-110. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Memphis in their matchups with Los Angeles: they've now lost four in a row.
Toronto's loss dropped their record down to 7-23. As for Memphis, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-10.
The Raptors came up short against the Grizzlies in their previous matchup back in January, falling 108-100. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.
