Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Grizzlies and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 79-53.

If the Grizzlies keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-4 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 2-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Washington 2-4, Memphis 5-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.04

What to Know

The Wizards have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. The Wizards are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Monday, the Wizards came up short against the Warriors and fell 125-112. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Washington in their matchups with Golden State: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Grizzlies). They strolled past the Lakers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 131-114. With that win, Memphis brought their scoring average up to 118.7 points per game.

Washington's loss dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Memphis, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

The Wizards came up short against the Grizzlies when the teams last played back in March, falling 109-97. Can the Wizards avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.