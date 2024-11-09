Halftime Report
Only two more quarters stand between the Grizzlies and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 79-53.
If the Grizzlies keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-4 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 2-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Washington Wizards @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Washington 2-4, Memphis 5-4
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Monumental Sports Network
- Ticket Cost: $4.04
What to Know
The Wizards have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. The Wizards are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Last Monday, the Wizards came up short against the Warriors and fell 125-112. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Washington in their matchups with Golden State: they've now lost five in a row.
Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Grizzlies). They strolled past the Lakers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 131-114. With that win, Memphis brought their scoring average up to 118.7 points per game.
Washington's loss dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Memphis, they now have a winning record of 5-4.
The Wizards came up short against the Grizzlies when the teams last played back in March, falling 109-97. Can the Wizards avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Memphis is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is 231.5 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Mar 12, 2024 - Memphis 109 vs. Washington 97
- Oct 28, 2023 - Washington 113 vs. Memphis 106
- Nov 13, 2022 - Washington 102 vs. Memphis 92
- Nov 06, 2022 - Memphis 103 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 29, 2022 - Memphis 115 vs. Washington 95
- Nov 05, 2021 - Washington 115 vs. Memphis 87
- Mar 10, 2021 - Memphis 127 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 02, 2021 - Memphis 125 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 09, 2020 - Memphis 106 vs. Washington 99
- Dec 14, 2019 - Memphis 128 vs. Washington 111