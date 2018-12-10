Menendez brothers appear in background of Mark Jackson basketball card
The timeline of the card is the most fascinating aspect of the story
Mark Jackson's 1990 basketball card is a largely uninteresting piece of memorabilia. Or at least it was until Reddit user Pirate-Redbeard discovered that the Menendez brothers -- who infamously were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989 -- appear to be sitting in the background of the card.
To make things crazier, the card's photo feasibly would have been taken between the date of the murders (Aug. 20, 1989) and the time they were arrested on March 8, 1990.
According to Action Network's Darren Rovell, the timeline tracks.
You can find the thread here, but there is some NSFW language.
Super-seller Burbank Sportcards is currently selling the card for $25 on eBay, and 182 have been sold as of Monday morning. Every listing of the card that has cropped up mentions the Menendez brothers appearing in the background.
The brothers weren't initially seen as suspects in the murder of their wealthy parents, but their outrageous spending put them on authorities' radars in 1990. Apparently, Knicks tickets were part of that spending.
The brothers were convicted in 1996, and they're now serving life in prison without parole. Jackson, of course, played five seasons with the Knicks and was an All-Star in 1989 before spending the rest of his career as a journeyman. Jackson coached the Golden State Warriors from 2011-2014, and he's now a broadcaster with ESPN.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bulls' Boylen era off to rough start
Boylen's tenure in Chicago could be a bit shorter than anticipated
-
Giannis won't work out with NBA stars
Giannis said he passed on working out in the summer with LeBron, Durant and others he'd compete...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Defense fuels Dubs
Meanwhile, the struggling Raptors slide down a spot while the surging Celtics move up
-
Warriors win 'Sportsperson of the Year'
They're not the first team to take home the honor
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 10: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA