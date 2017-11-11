Meyers Leonard Endorses Veterans Support Program

The Trail Blazers forward endorsed Boot Campaign, a program designed to help military veterans return to civilian life.

For Veterans Day, Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard broadcast a message of support.

Rocking my combat boots tonight in support of @BootCampaign . They provide life-improving programs to veterans and their families to help them bridge the gap between military life and civilian life #SupportOurTroops #LaceUpAmerica pic.twitter.com/mFhYp4OpcE — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) November 10, 2017

To learn more, visit Boot Campaign, a program that pledges support for military veterans transitioning back into civilian life. It asks supporters to purchase boots from their website and wear them during this week to show support for the members of the armed forces.

Leonard is currently injured with a sprained right ankle. Over his career, he has averaged 5.7 points and 3.9 rebounds.