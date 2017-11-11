Meyers Leonard Endorses Veterans Support Program

Meyers Leonard Endorses Veterans Support Program

The Trail Blazers forward endorsed Boot Campaign, a program designed to help military veterans return to civilian life.

For Veterans Day, Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard broadcast a message of support.

To learn more, visit Boot Campaign, a program that pledges support for military veterans transitioning back into civilian life. It asks supporters to purchase boots from their website and wear them during this week to show support for the members of the armed forces.

Leonard is currently injured with a sprained right ankle. Over his career, he has averaged 5.7 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories