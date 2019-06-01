Meyers Leonard showcases his wife, Elle, making spectacular trick shots

Meyers Leonard stepped into the spotlight during the Western Conference finals when he put together a 30-point performance in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors.

However, Leonard may not be the most dangerous shooter in his household. On Saturday, Leonard posted a video on his Twitter account of his wife, Elle, in which she was shooting two basketball at once and consistently was making those shots from three-point range.

As you can see from the video, Leonard certainly has an abundance of shooting ability and spectacular hand-eye coordination. The video shows Leonard knocking down three-point shots consistently in their home gym.

If you scroll through their Instagram accounts, it's clear that shooting these trick shots are something that she excels at. There's another video from April in which Leonard was drilling shots while shooting two balls at once.

It's definitely hard not to be impressed with a lot of these shots considering the degree of difficulty.