Meyers Leonard showcases his wife, Elle, making spectacular trick shots
The wife of Portland Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard certainly has some game on the basketball court
Meyers Leonard stepped into the spotlight during the Western Conference finals when he put together a 30-point performance in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors.
However, Leonard may not be the most dangerous shooter in his household. On Saturday, Leonard posted a video on his Twitter account of his wife, Elle, in which she was shooting two basketball at once and consistently was making those shots from three-point range.
As you can see from the video, Leonard certainly has an abundance of shooting ability and spectacular hand-eye coordination. The video shows Leonard knocking down three-point shots consistently in their home gym.
If you scroll through their Instagram accounts, it's clear that shooting these trick shots are something that she excels at. There's another video from April in which Leonard was drilling shots while shooting two balls at once.
It's definitely hard not to be impressed with a lot of these shots considering the degree of difficulty.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ja Morant set to undergo knee surgery
The Murray State standout is having a minor procedure done prior to the 2019 NBA Draft
-
How to watch: Warriors at Raptors Game 2
The Golden State Warriors will look to even the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Game...
-
Finals breakdown: Raptors vs. Warriors
The 2019 NBA Finals began with a Toronto Raptors win in Game 1 on Thursday
-
NBA Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the schedule and viewing information for the NBA Finals, along with the complete results...
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
The Raptors jumped out to a 1-0 lead over the Warriors in Game 1
-
Game 2: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Warriors vs. Raptors game 10,000 t...