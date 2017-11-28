Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers odds: Picks from expert who is 13-6 on Cavs games

There is no hotter team right now than the Cleveland Cavaliers, winners of eight in a row heading into Tuesday night's matchup with the Miami Heat. The Cavs are four-point favorites at home, down from the opening line of 5.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 209.5, down from an open of 214.

The money line is Cleveland -180, meaning you would need to bet $180 on the Cavaliers to win $100.

Before you make any bets on this NBA showdown, you'll want to see what SportsLine NBA expert Galin Dragiev is picking.

When it comes to predictions, he trusts numbers above all else. After all, he has degrees in mechanical engineering and physics. And Dragiev certainly has his pulse on the Cavs. He's 13-6 in his past 19 picks against the spread involving Cleveland dating back to last season. Anyone who has followed his picks is up big.

The Cavaliers have found their stride after a slow start. They're winners of eight in a row and have scored 111 or more points in six of those games.

During the eight-game run, LeBron James has scored 30-plus points four times, had nine-plus rebounds five times and eight-plus assists four times. That includes a 27-point, 16-rebound, 13-assist monster evening in a 100-99 victory over the Hornets last Friday.

But just because the Cavs have been hot doesn't mean they cover a four-point spread.

The Heat have won three in a row and are climbing up the Eastern Conference standings. The win streak started with a 104-98 victory over Boston, ending the Celtics' 16-game run.

Low-post standout Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 10 rebounds in just 21 minutes in a 100-93 victory over the Bulls on Sunday. He now has nine double-doubles and has been part of a solid 1-2 Miami punch along with Goran Dragic, who is averaging 19.2 points. He has scored 27, 20, and 24 points during his team's win streak.

So what side of Heat-Cavs do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread winner of Heat-Cavs, and see what x-factor you're not even thinking about determines what side you need to be on, all from the expert who's 13-6 on Cavs games.