The Miami Heat are viewed as the frontrunners to land Kevin Love once he's received a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Love, who has been a member of the Cavaliers since 2014, is the last remaining player from Cleveland's 2016 championship season.

It was first reported on Wednesday that Love and the Cavaliers were working towards a buyout, with the Heat viewed as the early favorites to sign him. He's surely drawn interest from several playoff-contending teams, but The Athletic reports that Miami's pitch to the veteran forward, which involves a defined role on a squad primed to compete in the playoffs, could be the deciding factor in him signing there for the rest of the season.

Love's fit on the Heat makes a ton of sense, giving them a floor spacing forward who can still knock down 3s at a high clip. My CBS Sports colleague Brad Botkin alluded to such when breaking down the potential landing spots for Love:

"The Heat lost PJ Tucker at the four spot over the summer, and while Love obviously doesn't provide Tucker's defensive value, he represents a floor-spacing threat who can also make an impact as a connective passer in Miami's drive-and-kick system, as Tucker did. The Heat love to launch 3s, but their 33.4-percent success rate so far this season is third worst in the league. Love addresses that, as he does for all these teams."

It's far from a done deal yet, as Love still has to get a buyout from the Cavaliers before he signs anywhere, but if he does sign with the Heat, he certainly has the potential to make an impact off the bench for a Miami team that has struggled to find consistency this season. The Heat sit at the No. 7 spot in the East right now, which if the season ended today would mean they would be in the play-in round. They're only a half game back of the Knicks for the No. 6 spot, so there's still time to move up in the standings. While Love isn't going to provide a big enough boost to push them into the top 3 of the East, he still has enough in the tank to make a positive impact on this team.