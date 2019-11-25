Miami Heat reveal new 'ViceWave' City uniforms, inspired by the city's feel 'beyond the glitz and glam'
The Miami Heat came to play with their latest jerseys
This month, NBA teams have been revealing their alternate "City Edition" jerseys and some have been better than others, to say the very least. The Miami Heat are the latest to reveal what their newest jerseys will look like and the fans are showing an outpouring of love for the "ViceWave" look.
The Heat dropped the look in a video on social media on Monday with the caption, "The era continues..." and announced they will be available for purchase Tuesday night at midnight.
The groovy video with the catchy music and fun graphics make the reveal that much better.
They posted a second video with other players sporting the new look:
The uniform is presented on the website saying:
"Welcome to a celebration of Miami's sunnier side. No velvet ropes or VIP's here— just sun sea and sky. This is our city, beyond the glitz and glam. This is our home, as the natives know it. This is ViceWave."
Taking a closer look at the jersey, the three-toned lettering creates a 3-D look that complements the bright base color of the jersey well.
Teams have often fallen into the trap of playing it too safe and sticking with a design close to their regular jerseys, or doing too much that it overwhelms the look.
The Heat played right in the middle of that, making sure they had a bold pink and "blue gale" look that was not too busy that it took away from the color scheme or lettering.
The Heat's press release said of the jerseys: "ViceWave is the continuing evolution of the enormously successful Vice campaign. ViceWave shifts the action from Miami at night neons to the sun-soaked brightness of South Beach afternoon, with the color 'Blue Gale' taking center stage."
The jersey will debut on Nov. 29 against the Golden State Warriors.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regrading 15 NBA offseason moves
Meanwhile, the Warriors and Heat have gotten great early returns on D'Angelo Russell and Jimmy...
-
NBA DFS picks, top DK lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Buy or Sell: NBA schedule changes wise?
Also, is James Harden's offensive game actually good for the game of basketball?
-
LeBron, Lakers upset with officiating
LeBron is getting to the line a career-low 5.6 times per game this season
-
Scouts, execs prefer Smart over Beverley
Smart is generally seen as a bigger, more versatile defender who's 'more emotionally under...
-
Smart opens up about last season's C's
Boston never got its act together in 2018-19, and Smart offered a new explanation
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans