Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade's No. 3 jersey on Feb. 22 against the Cavaliers, per report

There isn't a more celebrated player in Miami Heat history than Dwyane Wade.

For 15 seasons in South Beach, he donned the No. 3 jersey while dazzling fans on a nightly basis as he hit career milestones, won championships and repeatedly claimed Miami as his city. His farewell tour last season was emotional, as he swapped jerseys with a different player on the opposing team following every game, was named an honorary All-Star for his final season alongside Dirk Nowitzki and ended his career by putting up 30 points in his final home game inside American Airlines Arena.

Wade has made a huge impact on the NBA and basketball as a whole, and when the time comes will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, before that happens the Heat are making sure that no one else will ever wear the No. 3 jersey in Miami as the team has plans to retire Wade's jersey on Feb. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as reported by Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The celebration will take place over two days, with a more expansive ceremony happening the night before on an off day for the Heat, while the raising of his jersey to the rafters will happen before Miami's game against the Cavaliers the next day. Wade will become the fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired, the most recent being Wade's former teammate Chris Bosh who was honored in March 2019.

Wade retired with the Heat as the franchise's all-time leader in points (21,556), assists (5310) and steals (1.492), and led the charge to help Miami win its first championship in franchise history in 2006, by overcoming a 2-0 NBA Finals deficit against the Dallas Mavericks. After LeBron James and Bosh joined Wade in 2010, the three formed one of the most fearsome Big 3s in NBA history, making the Finals four straight times, and winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.