3rd Quarter Report

Down one at the end of the second quarter, the Heat now have the lead. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Heat are up 83-81 over the Hawks. The Heat took a big hit to their ego on Wednesday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 25-17 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 17-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Atlanta 17-23, Miami 24-17

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

The Hawks have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kaseya Center. The Hawks might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 23 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, not to be outdone by Orlando, Atlanta got past Orlando on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Dejounte Murray with less than a second left in the fourth quarter.

The experts predicted a close game on Wednesday and a win for the Heat, but boy were they wrong. Their bruising 121-97 defeat to Toronto might stick with them for a while. The Heat's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Atlanta's win bumped their record up to 17-23. As for Miami, their loss dropped their record down to 24-17.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hawks are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Miami is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.