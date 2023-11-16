Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Brooklyn 6-5, Miami 7-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

What to Know

The Nets have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaseya Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 13.9% better than the opposition, a fact the Nets proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 124-104 win over Orlando.

The Nets can attribute much of their success to Spencer Dinwiddie, who earned 29 points along with 9 assists.

Meanwhile, the Heat waltzed into Tuesday's match with five straight wins but they left with six. They snuck past Charlotte with a 111-105 win.

Jimmy Butler was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 32 points. Another player making a difference was Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn pushed their record up to 6-5 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Miami, their win bumped their record up to 7-4.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Miami against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-3 ATS can't hold a candle to Brooklyn's 9-1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Miami is a 4-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 217 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.